Driver goes on rampage in sports car in Manhattan

A driver, in what was believed to be a pricy stolen sports car, smashed into several vehicles on the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan before being stopped at 11th Ave. and 44th St. (See photos below)

A trail of damaged vehicles was left behind along 11th Ave. north of the Javits Center, which is being used as a makeshift hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Video from FOX5NY's news helicopter showed extensive damage to the blue Gemballa Mirage GT sports car. The car, based on the Porsche Carrera GT, can sell for more than $750,000.

The car, with Massachusetts plates, was surrounded by NYPD vehicles and several ambulances were also at the scene.

Police say the driver was taken into custody at the scene. The driver's name was not released.

No other details were immediately available.

(FOX5NY)

