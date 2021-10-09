Driver chases down, shoots Bronx moped-riding teen in knee: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 16-year-old boy on a moped with their car, before chasing and shooting the teen in the leg in a Bronx street.

The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. Friday near an intersection two blocks from Bronx Community College, which overlooks the Harlem River, the NYPD said in a release.

According to authorities, a silver Chrysler Sebring struck the moped in an intersection at the corner of West Fordham Road and Andrews Avenue before the teenage boy fled on a sidewalk with the car in pursuit.

Near where the attack began, the car driver fired multiple rounds from a weapon inside the vehicle, striking the victim once in the knee before fleeing, police said.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

