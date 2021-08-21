Driver charged after dump truck plows into cars, buildings

Police arrested the driver of a dump truck that plowed through buildings and other vehicles on Friday.

The Spokane Police Department identified the suspect as 48-year-old McGavin Medrain, who’s being charged with vehicular assault.

Authorities said the truck drove right through one building and into another, ramming several vehicles along the way.

The first building was unoccupied, but workers and customers were standing around the coffee stand in the second building when the truck came crashing in.

Police said the crashes left several people injured with at least one person hospitalized. However, their wounds were not life-threatening.

This story was reported from Atlanta.