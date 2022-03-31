Drill rapper Dougie B cuffed outside Bronx courthouse after gunshot

Drill rapper Dougie B was among a group of men whom police took into custody Thursday afternoon after someone fired a gun on East 161st Street just steps away from the Bronx County Hall of Justice.

The NYPD said a male discharged a firearm at around 2:20 p.m. Detectives were questioning "persons of interest," the NYPD said. No one was hurt and no charges have been filed at this time.

Dougie B, whose real name is Arion Howard, was expected to be in court on Thursday on an unrelated gun charge, the New York Post reported . Instead, he was put in handcuffs.

On Wednesday, the rapper was seen filming a music video with Cardi B in the Bronx.

Drill rap, a style of rap music that is defined by its dark and violent lyrical content, has put the music scene on the radar of police and Mayor Eric Adams . In February a group of drill rappers met with the mayor after he criticized their music.