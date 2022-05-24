Drill rap bust in the Bronx

21 men and a teen have been indicted as part of an investigation into a Bronx drill rap gang.

The suspects were all River Park Towers organization (RPT), according to the Bronx District Attorney.

65 count indictment accused them of conspiracy to commit murder, assault and weapons charges in connection with multiple shootings near the housing complex in the Highbridge section of the borough.

The Bronx District Attorney's Office says another indictment charges seven of them with attempted murder and other charges for a shooting on Aug. 17, 2020. In that incident, nearly a dozen shots were fired into a building vestibule when they attempted to shoot someone.

A third indictment involves an incident in Rikers Island Jail on April, 25, 2021 when members of the RPT were allegedly involved in an assault on a member of the Crips gang in the jail.

One of the charges relates to a bizarre animal abuse case involving a pigeon. Authorities said the gang live streamed the bird and likened it to a rival gang member who wandered onto their turf. They promised to kill it if they got 100 likes on the live video. After getting the 100 likes they allegedly beat the pigeon to death with a cane.

Five of the defendants are being held without bail in connection with the case.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark blamed the violence on a genre of music called Drill Rap that includes a lot of references to violence.

She said she plans to have a summit to address the issue.