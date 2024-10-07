'Drift racing' drivers create chaos on Long Island roads, leave woman injured

Authorities say multiple "drift racing" meets-ups on Long Island over the weekend wreaked havoc on roads in the town of Brookhaven.

Suffolk County police say several groups organized illegal street races, resulting in dangerous driving, fireworks, and at least one person injured.

Cellphone footage captured the chaotic scenes, including cars performing doughnuts, fireworks lighting up the night sky, and engines roaring as spectators gathered to watch.

A woman was injured at one of the events when she was struck by a car.

"This basically woke up the entire town," said Councilman Neil Foley, who represents the 5th District. "We couldn’t see what was happening because they were lighting fireworks off, and it was a plume of smoke."

The drift racing meet-ups spanned several locations, including Miller Place, Sound Beach, Shirley, and Patchogue. Surveillance cameras were damaged, and tire marks still scarred the roads. One video even shows an ambulance struggling to get through an intersection.

"They invariably crash into each other or bystanders, taking the life of innocent people or their own lives," said Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico.

So far, police say they have made one arrest, a person who is facing charges including reckless endangerment.