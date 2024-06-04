The Dream, producer behind Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies,' accused of sex trafficking

article

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Terius "The- Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, the producer behind hits for Beyoncé, Rihanna and Ye, was sued Tuesday in Los Angeles by a former protégé for alleged rape, physical assault and psychological manipulation, according to court papers.

Gesteelde-Diamant is accused in the civil suit filed in L.A. federal court of "sex trafficking" then-23-year-old songwriter Chanaaz Mangroe, also known as Channii Monroe, in 2014.

Gesteelde-Diamant's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the music producer called the claims "untrue and defamatory" in a statement to The New York Times.

Mangroe, who says she lived in Los Angeles at the time, contends that the producer-songwriter lured her into an abusive, violent and manipulative relationship. She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Along with Gesteelde-Diamant, defendants include the record label Epic Records and the producer's Contra Paris company.

Mangroe alleges Gesteelde-Diamant, now 46, subjected her to "violent sexual encounters that left her badly bruised," forced her into drinking "excessive amounts of alcohol," strangled her to the point of "almost losing consciousness," forced her into sexual acts in a movie theater and raped her in a van, according to the 60-page complaint.

Raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Gesteelde-Diamant has been nominated 21 times for Grammys, winning eight trophies. He helped create a long string of hits, including Rihanna's "Umbrella," Justin Bieber's "Baby" and Mariah Carey's "Touch My Body." He is credited as a writer and producer of the Beyoncé chart-toppers "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and "Break My Soul."

Mangroe, who was born and started her career in The Netherlands, is being represented by lawyers from the same firm that represented Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in her since-settled lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.