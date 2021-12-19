Drakeo the Ruler dead after stabbing at music festival in Los Angeles

article

A rapper was fatally stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the show early.

Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night, according to the Associated Press. He died at a hospital.

A fight broke out behind the main stage shortly after 8:30 p.m., leaving one man severely injured by a suspect wielding an edged weapon, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release that did not name Caldwell. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told news outlets that a man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been called off early. Organizers did not give a reason.

Live Nation said in a statement: "There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early," the Times reported.

The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

A video posted to social media showed attendees climbing over a fence to get out of the concert after the reported stabbing.

Los Angeles police said on Twitter that the department is assisting the California Highway Patrol in the investigation.

Caldwell, who started releasing mixtapes in 2015 and this past February debuted his first album "The Truth Hurts," has been called "the most original stylist on the West Coast" for his darkly comedic lyrics and deadpan delivery, the Associated Press reported. His mixtape "Thank You for Using GTL" contains verses recorded at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.

He grew up listening to acts like Hot Boyz, Boosie, Webbie and Dipset, but said it was a battle rapper named Cocky who influenced him to rap.

"He was so smooth and calm while rapping, despite saying some of the craziest stuff," he told Billboard earlier this year. "It showed me you didn’t have to yell or be loud to get your point across."

Caldwell pioneered a type of rap called "nervous music," with songs that were cryptic and dark, the Los Angeles Times wrote in 2018: "His cadences run counterclockwise to the drums, somehow both herky-jerky like a stickshift and swift and smooth like a luxury sports car it controls."

This developing story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.