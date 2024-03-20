Expand / Collapse search

Dozens rescued after rowing boats capsize off Connecticut coast

By
Updated  March 20, 2024 10:46pm EDT
Connecticut
FOX 5 NY

Rowing boats capsize near Connecticut

Nearly 30 members of a rowing club in Connecticut were rescued from the Long Island Sound on Wednesday when their boats capsized.

CONNECTICUT - Dozens of people, mostly high school students, were rescued after their boat capsized off the coast of Connecticut on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. near Westport.

Two adults and 27 high school students were rescued from the water after the rowing boat they were in capsized.

Westport first responders and members of the Coast Guard jumped into action, saving the victims from the water.

Officials say two people were injured.