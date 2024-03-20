Dozens rescued after rowing boats capsize off Connecticut coast

Dozens of people, mostly high school students, were rescued after their boat capsized off the coast of Connecticut on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. near Westport.

Two adults and 27 high school students were rescued from the water after the rowing boat they were in capsized.

Westport first responders and members of the Coast Guard jumped into action, saving the victims from the water.

Officials say two people were injured.