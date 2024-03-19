Dozens of eagles spotted at Minnesota lake: Video

Dozens of eagles were spotted at Lake Traverse in Wheaton, Minnesota, on Sunday.

The video, captured by Carol Bauer, filmed the eagles perched in the trees, saying, "A rare occurrence of thousands of dead fish has brought in several dozens of Bald Eagles to Traverse County MN located near Wheaton MN."

Bald eagles can be found across much of the United States, and early in the year they are on the move, with some traveling long distances to get to their summer breeding grounds, Storyful notes.