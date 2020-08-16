Dozens of alleged ‘Antifa’ members damage stores in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is searching for suspects from a group of roughly 75 people who damaged several storefronts in Williamsburg on Saturday night. Sources tell FOX 5 NY that they were allegedly members of the group known as 'Antifa.'

Authorities say they responded to a 9-1-1 call around 10:20 p.m. at the Apple Store on Bedford Avenue, where they discovered a broken glass window with the letters “FTP” spray-painted on it.

Two suspects, a man, and a woman, both described as having a light complexion and last seen wearing dark-colored clothing are wanted in connection with the incident.

In the second incident, police responded to a 9-1-1 call on North 10th Street and upon arriving, discovered a large glass storefront window broken with a derogatory message painted across the door at the location.

The suspects in the second incident are as of yet unknown.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are confidential.