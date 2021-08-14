Dozens injured after tour bus crashes on NY Thruway

article

A tour bus crash on the New York Thruway in upstate New York sent over 50 people to the hospital on Saturday.

According to the New York State Police, at around 12:40 p.m. the bus was driving on the New York State Thruway near exit 40 (Weedsport) in the town of Brutus in Cayuga County, near Syracuse, when it ran off the road and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder.

Credit: New York State Police

There were a total of 57 people on the bus, including the driver, and all occupants were taken to the hospital for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

