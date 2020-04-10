DoubleTree hotel shares signature chocolate chip cookie recipe for the first time ever

article

Dreaming of cozying up in fresh linens and ordering room service?

Well, this is almost as good.

DoubleTree is revealing its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe for the first time ever, according to a press release from the hotel chain. So even if you can’t go on a vacation, you can at least snack like you’re on one.

“We know this is an anxious time for everyone,” said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton, via the release. “A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness.”

The hotel takes a lot of pride in their special cookie, which is reportedly “synonymous with DoubleTree hotels worldwide.”

In June 2019, the hotel chain sent its cookie to space, where it was the first food to be baked in orbit on the International Space Station. Now, nearly an entire year later, DoubleTree is sending it all the way to your kitchen.

The recipe calls for quite a few ingredients, but yields 26 of the delectable treats — which, granted, is way less than the 30 million cookies eaten at the hotel chain locations each year.

Interested in the recipe? Take a look at the video segment below, then follow along with the step-by-step instructions for baking your own DoubleTree Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Ingredients:

- ½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

- ¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

- ¾ cup packed light brown sugar

- 2 large eggs

- 1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

- ¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

- 2 ¼ cups flour

- ½ cup rolled oats

- 1 teaspoon baking soda

- 1 teaspoon salt

- Pinch cinnamon

- 2 ⅔ cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

- 1 ¾ cups chopped walnuts

Directions:

- Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.

- Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.

- With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.

- Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

- Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.

- Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.

- Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.

- Cook’s note: You can freeze the unbaked cookies, and there’s no need to thaw. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F and place frozen cookies on parchment paper-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.