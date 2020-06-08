Donut shop ends police, military discounts due to problems with 'racism and injustice'

After a Rhode Island doughnut shop announced that it was no longer offering a discount to police officers or members of the military it was met with both anger and support on social media and a rush on donuts. It also brought a clarification from the shop's owner who was accused of hating the military because of his post.

Allie’s Donuts, in North Kingstown, R.I., initially published a note to its Instagram story, explaining that it was inspired by an incident where a firefighter was allegedly profiled by local police.

"We’re fed up. Until local police take action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state," the announcement said. "We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence."

Owner Matt Drescher says he has had an outpouring of support but has also heard the criticism.

In a lengthy and emotional new Instagram post, he thanked everyone who came out to support his stance but said his decision was a bit misunderstood.

"That message didn't really really convey my intention. I just wanted to take away a privilege from people so that we can all be equal," Drescher said.

He went on say, "When I wrote the words 'shame on you in your silence' in my post and decided to take something away, to rip something that people felt that they were entitled to because of their amazing qualities and their superhero-like nature, as everyone in a military branch and all of the police officers that do good in society."

"It was a little bit of a disservice," Drescher said.

He says he has relatives and former employees who have served in uniform.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry if you were offended that we had to take action," Drescher said. "I'm sorry that I disrespected your sacrifice and duty to the people of this country that you don't even know but I stand by my statement."

The shop, which has been in business for more than 50 years, sold out of donuts by noon on Sunday. It donated all of its sales for the day to Rhode Island charities.