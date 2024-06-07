Donut Day: Where to get the best deals in NYC

article

Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', and other chains are joining to celebrate National Donut Day 2024.

On Friday, June 7th, these establishments offer special deals to commemorate this annual food holiday, dedicated to the beloved doughnut.

Here are some local donut deals in NYC:

Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop deals

New York Cares partnered with Peter Pan Donut & Pastry shop to give one lucky person a gift card.

Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop is located in Brooklyn.

Fan-Fan National Donut Day Deals

The prize wheel is back at Fan-Fan Donuts just in time for Donut Day!

"Our prize wheel will return, where everyone who purchases at least 6 doughnuts can win," Fan-Fan posted to Instagram.

Fan-Fan Donuts is located in Brooklyn.

The Donut Plant Donut Day deals

The Donut Plant is celebrating its 30th anniversary on National Donut Day.

"We're bringing back our original fresh RASPBERRY glaze from 1994 to accompany a whole range of our classics including Crème brûlée, Coconut Cream, and our vegan Sourdoughnuts!" the Donut plant posted to Instagram. "Since our start 30 years ago on Ludlow Street, Mark is still using the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients!"

Click here to check out the Donut Plant locations.

Krispy Kreme National Donut Day deals

FILE - Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen May 17, 2004 in Miami, Florida. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Donut Day on Friday by offering a free donought of any flavor to customers – and no purchase is required. The chain is also offering a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when fans buy any dozen.

Dunkin’ National Donut Day deals

FILE - A strawberry frosted donut with sprinkles is arranged for a photograph at a Dunkin Donuts Inc. location in Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 6, 2017. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On National Donut Day 2024, Dunkin’ fans can get a free classic donought of their choice with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

7-Eleven National Donut Day deals

FILE - The logo of a 7-eleven store is pictured. (BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

On June 7, loyalty members can celebrate National Donut Day with a $1 glazed donought at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

National Donut Day at Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut on Friday – no purchase required. The offer is only available in stores.

What is National Donut Day?

National Donut Day was established in Chicago in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army's "Donut Lassies."

During World War I, the "Donut Lassies" provided an important emotional boost to U.S. soldiers. In 1917, approximately 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled to France to set up "small huts" near the front lines.

These volunteers distributed clothes, supplies and baked goods.

"Despite discovering that serving baked goods would be difficult considering the conditions of the huts and the limited rations, two officers — Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance — began frying donuts," the Salvation Army said in a post .

The donuts were "a taste of home" for the American soldiers on the battlefield, according to the organization. The "Donut Lassies" served up to 9,000 donuts to the troops each day.

"While the Salvation Army is known for helping 24 million people in the United States, we serve in 133 countries to help bring light to people during times of darkness," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of the Salvation Army, in a post for 2023’s National Donut Day.

"The iconic Donut Lassies represent how that help and hope can look a bit different but can provide service to those who need it the most," Hodder added.

More than a century after the debut of the "Donut Lassies," The Salvation Army continues to serve donuts (and other meals) to those in need, according to their website.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.