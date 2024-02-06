Blood donations hit 20-year low; Red Cross offering $20 gift cards to donors

article

The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage as donations have reached the lowest number in the last 20 years.

The number of donations has fallen by about 40%, the organization said earlier this year , with winter weather and seasonal respiratory illnesses affecting donations.

When the blood bank supply is low, it can lead to a delay in emergency medical procedures .

The Red Cross is offering a special promotion this month for those who come in and roll up their sleeves.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma throughout the month of February will get a $20 Amazon gift card.

The gift card will be delivered by email.

