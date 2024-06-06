Donald Trump in San Francisco at fundraiser hosted by billionaire VCs

Former President Donald Trump will attend an event in San Francisco on Thursday at a fundraiser hosted by billionaire venture capitalists.

Trump is spending the rest of the week in California, his first stop in the Golden State since a jury convicted him on 34 felony felony counts of falsifying business records in New York.

His first stop will be Pacific Heights at an event hosted by billionaire venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamanth Palihapitiya.

The event could rack up $250 million for Trump's presidential campaign.

The two have hosted similar events, including for entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

Together they host a podcast called "All In," where they talked about hosting the fundraiser, saying they'd sent an invitation to host and fundraiser for President Biden as well.

"I've donated to Bobby Kennedy, I've donated to Democrats massively and I'll donate to Donald Trump," Palihapitya said on his podcast. "And if there's an opportunity to talk to President Biden and really understand where he's at, I'd donate to him as well."

A small group of pro-Trump Californians are planning to caravan from Oakland to San Francisco to show support for the Republican presumptive nominee.

At the same time, there will be an anti-Trump demonstration near the Marina. Organizers are planning to launch a float mocking the former president and his recent convictions.