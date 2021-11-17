Don Johnson on chances daughter Dakota and Chris Martin will marry

Don Johnson seems to be happy with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin dating his daughter Dakota Johnson.

In an interview on Good Day New York, the actor said, "If she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy."

And as for whether he sees wedding bells in their future, he told Rosanna Scotto, "If she decides to get married I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I'd be pretty excited about that."

But when asked if he has had a serious talk with Martin about their future Johnson said, "We kinda like to wait until they get a little more confident in their position, a little further down the road with each other, then we have the talk."

The 71-year-old star said that he hasn't thought too much about a possible marriage.

"I don't think much farther than about the next seven to eight seconds," Johnson said.

Dakota Johnson, 32, is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. She is an actress and model, best known for appearing in the film series Fifty Shades.

She has been romantically linked to Martin, 44, since 2017.

Don Johnson was on Good Day New York to talk about his reboot of Nash Bridges. Watch the entire interview below.