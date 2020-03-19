Domino’s Pizza hiring workers to help with deliveries during coronavirus pandemic

article

Domino’s Pizza expects to hire about 10,000 workers nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says it’s looking for delivery drivers pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and licensed truck drivers for its supply chain centers.

The need will vary based on individual stores.

The pizza chain has introduced contact-less delivery in the U.S. to respond to the epidemic.

Delivery accounts for about 55 percent of Dominos’ total orders.