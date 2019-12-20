Friday marks the end of an epic movie saga. The force is strong as "Star Wars the Rise of Skywalker" is now playing in theaters.

Deadline reports the movie raked in about $44 million in its preview night, Thursday.

But you don't have to go to a galaxy far, far away to celebrate the premiere. This weekend, you can experience "The Rise of Skywalker" immersive activation at Dolby SoHo.

All nine Star Wars films have been produced with Dolby audio. And the 11 installations envelop you in stunning sound and visuals.

You can even try your hand at a light saber duel.

The Dolby Soho Rise of Skywalker experience runs through January 6th and is free!