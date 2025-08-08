DOJ opens grand jury investigation into New York AG Letitia James

The Brief The Department of Justice has reportedly convened a grand jury to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James. The investigation, which is in its early stages, is focused on possible deprivation of rights allegations. James's office has reportedly received subpoenas for documents related to her civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump.



The Department of Justice has convened a grand jury to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James. The investigation, which is being run out of Albany, focuses on potential deprivation of rights allegations, according to reports.

What we know:

Reports indicate that James’s office has received subpoenas for documents related to her civil fraud lawsuit against President Donald Trump. The investigation is still in its early stages. This development marks a new escalation in the legal battles involving James and the President.

Fox News reports that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has authorized a special prosecutor, Ed Martin, to investigate allegations of mortgage fraud involving both James and Senator Adam Schiff.

James's office successfully brought civil charges against Trump for business fraud in 2022. The case is being handled by federal investigators and remains in its early phase.

A spokesperson for Letitia James said the action by the DOJ was a "weaponization" of its prosecutorial power.

"Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American," the spokesperson said. "We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights."

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.