Dog stolen from outside McDonald's in Brooklyn

On Thursday, Nicole Polsinelli's 3-year-old pit bull, Havoc, stood tied up outside a McDonald's in Bushwick beside her sister, Rogue, while Nicole's boyfriend waited to order inside.

“He looked back at them and they were untied," Nicole said. "Rogue was still there but someone had taken off with Havoc.”

Security footages shows a dog-snatcher escaping. Nicole's boyfriend, Harris, chased the thief for three blocks but failed to catch up. Harris then called the police and reported the theft, but nearly a week later Havoc remained missing.

“It’s been really hard without him," Nicole said.

A gift to Nicole from Harris, Havoc apparently attracted lots of admirers, many asking if Nicole planned to breed him, so Nicole had told her boyfriend not to leave him tied up outside in case someone might try to steal him.

“That’s been a thought of mine because a lot of people propositioned me for him," she said.

Nicole and Harris have offered a $1,000 reward to anyone, including the thief, who returns Havoc to them.

“And I’ll give them the reward," she said. "I’m hoping that they just wanted to sell him and that way I can just give them the reward money and I’m fine with that. I don’t need to know that you took him. My boyfriend calls him my snuffleupagus because he’s always cuddling me in bed. He’s my shadow. He’s always cuddling me at all times”.