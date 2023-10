A dog owner in Nottingham, England, was startled on Oct. 1, when her boxer dunked her head into an algae-covered lake and came out resembling the Hulk.

Louise Furlow's TikTok video shows her pooch Cali after the transformation. Furlow told Storyful Cali jumped into the lake to fetch her ball, and came out with her face covered in green algae.

Furlow said she quickly made Cali clean her face in the water.