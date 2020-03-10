Do you know how to clean your phone to avoid coronavirus?

People are washing their hands in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus but what happens when they pick up their dirty phone right after that?

Americans check their phones 96 times a day, once every 10 minutes, according to research by Asurion.

According to research published in the Journal of Hospital Infection, the coronavirus can live on a phone surface for up to nine days.

The researchers say phones could play a huge role in spreading the coronavirus due to the number of surfaces they touch, including the user's hands.

Experts recommend using an alcohol or anti-bacterial wipe to disinfect the device every time the user has been out in public.

The phone could also use a deep clean once a week with a simple phone-friendly disinfectant.

Mix one-part distilled water with one-part alcohol (70% isopropyl alcohol) and lightly dampen a microfiber cloth. Turn off the device, remove any case, and wipe the phone's exterior while avoiding any moisture getting into cracks or charging ports. Stay away from spraying the solution or any spray cleaners directly on the phone, which can damage it.

Any phone case should also be removed and cleaned.

UV sanitizing devices are pricy but ultraviolet light can kill 99.9 percent of germs in about 10 minutes.

Also, users are told to avoid setting a phone down in bathrooms, restaurants, or public transportation.

