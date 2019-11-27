Disturbing video shows knockout attack in Australia

Police in Australia released video footage from security cameras showing a one-punch assault of a man in Sydney on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The footage shows two men walking along Park Street in the Central Business District at around 2:30 a.m. when another man runs up from behind and strikes one of them. The victim is seen collapsing face down on the ground.

The attacker then ran away.

"The man was unconscious for several minutes as members of the public rendered assistance and contacted emergency services," New South Wales Police said in an email alert to media.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for severe facial injuries and concussion, police said.

Several security cameras captured a man running through the streets near the attack. Investigators released the footage of the man in the hopes of getting tips from the public.

"Anyone who may know this man's whereabouts or has information regarding the attack is urged to contact police," police said.

