Distracted walking: A growing threat to pedestrian safety in New York

We know about distracted driving and are reminded all too often how deadly it can be for pedestrians and cyclists. But while that problem has yet to be solved, another is being documented — that of distracted walking. New Yorkers are seeing it everywhere.

"While walking through here, I've seen several people trip and stumble on themselves while they're walking while on their phones," said one person. "They just walk straight into the road." Another added, "I've seen several people trip and stumble on themselves while they're walking while on their phones." Said a third.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia found pedestrians on their phones — whether texting, listening to music, or on a call — are 46% more likely to be involved with a crash involving a vehicle. An alarming increase that shocked the researchers.

"We were expecting to find differences in terms of behavior in that it would be more severe if pedestrians are distracted while they're walking, but we didn't expect this magnitude of about 46%," Gabriel Lanzaro from UBC's Department of Civil Engineering said.

The study finds that drivers are equally aware that a pedestrian distracted by their cell phone represents a danger. Sometimes they slow down, but sometimes they don't. So, a distracted pedestrian is still taking their lives into their own hands.

Meanwhile, pedestrians off their phones are not only less likely to be involved in a crash - but in a city where time is money, they also get to where they're going faster. Just as important - New Yorkers tell us - it's about being courteous to your fellow New Yorkers.

"It's really frustrating when people are just stopped in the middle of the street or walking super slow - people have places to be," complained one New Yorker.

Another noted, "Gotta be courteous. If I've gotta use it, I step to the side and do what I have to do."

Whether it's to be courteous or to save your own life, researchers say this is a wake-up call for us to face our phone addiction.