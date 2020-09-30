Dispute leads to stabbing outside Hell’s Kitchen deli

Police released security camera video from inside a deli in Hell's Kitchen as a man stabs another man following a dispute.

The NYPD wants to find the suspect who took a knife to the back of the victim after he appeared to take the man's scooter.

The assault occurred on Sept. 23 at about 11:42 p.m. in front of 748 10th Avenue. The suspect fled northbound.

The NYPD wants to find the man seen on security camera footage stabbing another man outside a deli in Hell's Kitchen. (NYPD)

Video shows the man talking with someone behind the counter as he looks through a plastic bag. The victim drags the white scooter outside while the suspect tries to hold on. The suspect returns inside and, moments later, is seen with a knife and stabs the victim.

The 42-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai West Hospital in stable condition.

Advertisement

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, 5'5" to 5'6." He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

The NYPD wants to find the man seen on security camera footage stabbing another man outside a deli in Hell's Kitchen. (NYPD)