Disney's new Star Wars hotel has windowless suites that can cost $20K

Disney’s new hotel promises to be an immersive Star Wars-based experience, but it's going to cost you. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser debuts at Walt Disney World Resort today.

Rates posted on the Disney World site list sample 'cabin rates' for 2 nights for 2 adults and a child that cost around $5,300.

Columnist Wajahat Ali remarked that a stay at the hotel will cost more than a mortgage.

And the NY Times says there is one 'tricked-out' suite that can cost up to $20,000 at the 100 room resort.

Disney says the prices include lodging, meals, and entertainment. It was unclear if those prices included the hotel resort tax fee.

The price tags are not keeping people from planning visits most of the first several months are sold out.

And if you are looking for a view of the theme park from your hotel, you won't get it. The hotel is built as a Star Wars experience in space, so there are no windows. Every view is on a TV screen showing images from the Star Wars universe.

Disney bills it as a first-of-its-kind immersive adventure.

All stays last two-night adventure and include time at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Activities include lightsaber classes, games, and character interactions.

Disney promises an out-of-this-world dining experience at the hotel. Foods include smoking cheeses and blue shrimp.

While food is included in the price, alcohol is not. The Times reported that a glass of beer will cost $13.50 and specialty drinks can cost $23.

And it wouldn't be Disney without a large selection of merchandise.

The Chandrila Collection, a boutique store in the lobby, offers clothing and accessories, which guests can purchase and wear during their stay, from tunics to evening gowns and more, along with other Star Wars-inspired accessories and collectibles.

Apparel and home goods, including glassware and a light-up model of the starcruiser are also available.

There are also plenty of toys for the kids.

