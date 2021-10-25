Disneyland increasing ticket prices in California

The "Happiest Place on Earth," just got more expensive.

Disneyland Resort officials announced Monday they are raising most daily tickets prices at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park by as much as 8%.

The price increases immediately went into effect Oct. 25.

A breakdown of the new prices can be found below:

Tier 1: $104 (remains the same)

Tier 2: $119 ($5 increase)

Tier 3: $134 ($10 increase)

Tier 4: $149 ($10 increase)

Tier 5: $159 ($5 increase)

Tier 6: $164 (newly introduced)

Amid the increasing costs, park officials said reservations that were introduced during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will still be required and that the system has been crucial in managing guest visitation across the yearly calendar and helps "significantly in delivering a great guest experience."

The most expensive single-day tickets, set to become available by March, will cost $164 each as part of its newly introduced sixth tier. The price is a nearly 400% increase from 2000. In that year, admission was about $40 per ticket.

Park officials also announced parking costs are also going up from $25 to $30.

In August, Disneyland announced it was doing away with its old annual passholder program and would instead utilize the "Magic Key" tier system.

The highest tier, called the "Dream Key," is priced at $1,400 and is sold out.

