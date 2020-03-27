Disneyland, California Adventure to remain closed until further notice due to coronavirus outbreak

article

Disney officials have announced that Disneyland and California Adventure will remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Anaheim resort closed earlier this month, with officials initially saying they hoped to reopen by the end of March.

“As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice,” according to a statement released online.

The company says they have been paying its cast members since the closure and have decided to extend their pay through April 18.

At this moment there is no exact date of when the parks will reopen.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm also extended its closure. Last week the operators of Knott's Berry Farm announced that the amusement park would stay closed until at least mid-May due to the coronavirus. This week, Universal Studios Hollywood extended its closure through April 19.

