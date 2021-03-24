Disney World testing facial recognition software

article

Walt Disney World is testing facial recognition technology at the Orlando-area theme park. The test will take place at the park entrance over the next month.

Disney says the technology captures an image of a guest’s face and converts it into a unique number, which is then associated with the form of admission being used for park entry.

The park says they are testing out the new technology to see how guests respond. They say participation in the test is optional for guests.

Disney World requires masks... even if vaccinated

In a statement on its website, Disney says it is "always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our guests' experience--especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19."

Theme park expert Katrina Allen says they are trying to create new options that are touchless for their guests.

Advertisement

"Disney said on their website that they do have security measures in place to make sure nobody's image or information gets stolen but they do note that nothing is impenetrable," Allen says.

Disney claims that all data will be deleted within 30 days after the test ends.

Florida issues Walt Disney World plates