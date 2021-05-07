Disney World announces new after-hours 'BOO BASH' Halloween event

article

Halloween is back at Walt Disney World!

"Disney After Hours BOO BASH" will take place on select nights, Aug. 10 – Oct. 31 at the Magic Kingdom. The event will kick off once the park closes and will run from 9 p.m. to midnight.

"Spooky festivities will include Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings throughout the park, special performances by the Cadaver Dans, décor, lighting, music, treat stops with plenty of candy and so much more!" Disney Parks Blog reports.

Guests attending the BOO Bash will be allowed in the park as early as 7 p.m. so they can enjoy some of the rides ahead of the event at no extra charge.

Costume masks are not permitted for adults; they can only be worn by children younger than 14. In addition, all guests are required to wear face coverings during the event.

Only a limited number of guests will be allowed at the event.

Tickets will go on sale next month, with an early purchase window available to guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

The event will coincide with Disney's "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" celebrating its 50th anniversary that kicks off October 1.

Last year, 'Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' at Magic Kingdom was canceled due to the pandemic.