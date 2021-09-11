Expand / Collapse search

Disney will debut the rest of its 2021 films in theaters only

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Disney
FOX 5 NY
Walt Disney Co. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange article

Walt Disney Co. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company says it's returning to a more normal release pattern for the remainder of its 2021 films.

Disney says its six remaining films for the year: Marvel's "Eternals," Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel," animated films "Ron's Gone Wrong and Encanto," Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," and the Kingsman sequel "The King's Man" will all get in-theater releases before moving over to the Disney+ streaming service.

All except "Encanto" will get a minimum of 45 days in theaters first.

The move comes after actress Scarlett Johansson sued the company for a breach of contract after releasing "Black Widow" in theaters and on Disney+.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters