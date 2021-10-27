Disney, Pixar release 'Lightyear' trailer; the story behind Buzz

Disney and Pixar launched on Wednesday, Oct. 27 the trailer for "Lightyear," the story about Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond.

"Lightyear" is slated to hit theaters in summer 2022 – and is a spin-off of the successful "Toy Story" franchise which got its start in the 1990s.

This will be the first "Toy Story" movie in which actor/comedian Tim Allen is not the voice of Buzz Lightyear. The character will be voiced instead by Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel movie series.

"Lightyear" will be Pixar's 26th animated feature.