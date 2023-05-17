Discover the secrets behind Martha Stewart's age-defying beauty at 81

"I don’t think about age very much… I thought, OH! This could be kind of historic…and that I better look really good." Says Martha Stewart, in a new video, put out by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Multi-hyphenate icon Martha Stewart is breaking barriers-- as the oldest (age 81!), hottest, SI Swimsuit model, to ever grace the magazine's cover. She is proving, at any age, Martha’s still got it. And so do you!

However, we wondered. what does it take, to become a cover girl, in your 80s no less.

So, we went right to some of the people, who know Martha best. Her longtime makeup artist, Daisy Toye, and her dear friend and dermatologist, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali.

"I know her face better than I know my own," says Daisy.

"I think she's a great reflection of how you should live life," says Dr. Bhanusali.

Daisy has been working with Martha for the last decade.

Both Daisy and Dr. Bhanusali were in the Dominican Republic with Martha for the SI Swimsuit shoot.

They say Martha’s youthfulness comes from really good genes, a strict routine, green juice daily, a 3:00 am daily wakeup, always washing her face before bed, and eating super clean.

"…But also, she's happy, you know, she does what she wants to do. And I think we sometimes take that for granted.

A lot of times we live lives where, you know, we might not be doing what we want to do. And she's a great reminder that you can choose happiness, choose yourself, choose self-love.." says Dr. Bhanusali.

As for whether she's been nipped, tucked, plumped, or smoothed, Daisy wouldn't dare divulge, but she did say, "Her skin is amazing. There are no secrets, there are no surgeries. It's just like good genes. And then to throw some really good makeup on top of that is even better."

About the makeup, Apparently, Martha loves a good deal...

"I have to tell you, the products now that are in the drugstore that are very affordable. I use most of them on the shoot. I used a lot of drugstore products," says Daisy Toye.

Daisy is promising a full breakdown of the products she used, on her Instagram: