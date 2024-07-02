Din Tai Fung in NYC opening: Reservations, menu

article

The long-awaited Din Tai Fung is opening its largest restaurant in New York City this month.

The Michelin-starred dim sum will feature its classic open kitchen concept where chefs will produce over 10,000 dumplings a day, according to Eater.

The Taiwanese chain is known to command long lines and window shoppers who go to watch chefs meticulously shape parcels of dough in real time.

Din Tai Fung in NYC will seat up to 450 people on a reservation only basis with limited walk-ins.

See how to get reservations here.

What is Din Tai Fung?

Din Tai Fung is a Taiwanese restaurant chain that specializes in dumplings, or Xiao Long Bao which means "little dumpling in a basket."

According to its website, Din Tai Fung was founded in 1958 by Yang Bing-Yi and his wife Lai Pen-Mei. The chain started as a cooking oil shop in Taipei.

The restaurant’s signature is soup dumplings. The dumplings are known for having exactly 18 folds.

Din Tai Fung has over 170 locations in Taiwan, China, and 13 other countries.

The first U.S. location opened in Arcadia, California, in 2000.

Steamed chicken dumplings at Din Tai Fung in Causeway Bay. 21APR17 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen [05MAY2017 FEATURES FOOD Xiaolongbao] (Photo by Chen Xiaomei/South China Morning Post via Getty Images) Expand

Din Tai Fung reservations

Reservations to the critically acclaimed restaurant are available on Yelp starting Tuesday, July 2.

A limited menu will be available during its soft opening from July 11 to 17 and a full menu starting on July 18.

Make your reservations here.

Din Tai Fung menu

The Xiao Long Bao is arguably the most popular item on the menu.

Xiao Long Bao are broth-filled dumplings that are steamed in a bamboo basket.

Their menu includes a variety of dumplings, noodles, and rice dishes.

Din Tai Fung also offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes. See their website for more information.

Menu items include:

Seaweed & beancurd salad

Crisp Persian cucumbers with signature Din Tai Fung chili oil

Sweet & sour pork baby back ribs

Wood Ear mushrooms in a vinegar dressing

Pork, crab, and chicken Xiao Long Bao

Sweet Xiao Long Bao desserts

Braised beef, chicken, fried pork, and tofu noodle soups

Their drink menu includes a pear lychee martini, a Yuzu margarita and a variety of milk teas.