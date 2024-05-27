Diddy's Sean John eyewear pulled by America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses: Report

article

Diddy continues to deal with the fallout from a video showing him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura as a major eyewear retailer says they're pulling his products from their store shelves.

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses stopped sales of the music mogul’s Sean John frames, TMZ reported.

The entertainment media outlet noted that stores started removing the frames online in April and did the same last week at other locations.

RELATED: Peloton removes Diddy’s music in aftermath of Cassie assault video: Report

Some stores were also notified to pull the Sean John eyewear from display shelves and replace them with different frames.

Last week, Peloton announced that it would no longer play Diddy’s music on its platform, which TMZ reported on May 21 was in response to a post from a concerned member.

RELATED: Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for alleged 2016 attack: 'I'm truly sorry'

A surveillance video dated March 5, 2016, showed Diddy throwing his then-partner to the ground as he proceeded to kick her and drag her by her sweatshirt, all while wearing a towel.

Ventura filed a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing Diddy of years of abuse that started as soon as their relationship began. The lawsuit was then settled the next day.

RELATED: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had history of legal troubles

The lawsuit claims Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video. CNN did not say how it obtained the video but noted it verified the location where it was filmed by comparing the footage to publicly available images of the InterContinental Hotel.

FOX Television Stations reached out to America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses for confirmation.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



