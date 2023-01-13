Did you win? Check out the winning Mega Millions numbers for Jan. 13

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 13, 2023 have been selected.

Jackpot for the drawing reached an estimated $1.35 billion, after no ticket matched all six numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing.

The numbers drawn on Jan. 13 are:

30

43

45

46

61

The mega ball is 14.

The Mega Millions record remains at $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina in October 2018.

Good luck!