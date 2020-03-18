Expand / Collapse search

DICK'S Sporting Goods locations temporarily closing due to coronavirus

Coronavirus
FOX 5 NY
article

Customers leave a Dick's Sporting Goods store on May 29, 2019 in Daly City, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DICK'S Sporting Goods is becoming the latest major retailer to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced Wednesday that they are temporarily closing down in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. 

“We realize the impact a closure can have on our teammates, and this is not a decision we made lightly,” DICK’S Sporting Goods Chairman & CEO Ed Stack said in a statement. “To help alleviate challenges during this temporary closure we will be providing full pay and benefits during this two-week timeframe for all teammates.”

The company, which includes Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores, which will also be shutting down, is offering curbside pickup as well as online orders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is planning to reopen Thursday, April 2. 

