DEW Garita: Red Lobster launches a Mountain Dew cocktail

Red Lobster and PepsiCo are teaming up to provide customers with new ways to enjoy their seafood with a variety of beverages. The duo will create a variety of new menu items, starting with the DEW Garita — a Mountain Dew cocktail.

Created to pair with Red Lobster’s iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits, the cocktail made with a “top-secret recipe” will be available for order at select Red Lobster restaurants starting in September and will be available nationwide by the end of the year.

“Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities,” said Nelson Griffin, Red Lobster’s Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, in a statement. “The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come.”

The collaboration is more than just a fun, creative project for the two brands. Red Lobster and PepsiCo both have a passion for sustainability and aim to create a “more environmentally-friendly experience” for guests. As partners with The Ocean Conservancy and The Trash Free Seas Alliance, both companies want to leverage their relationship to encourage and incorporate more sustainable packaging and distribution methods in the future.

Fans can follow @RedLobster and @PepsiCo on social media for more information on the new relationship and upcoming offers, including when a DEW Garita will be available at a nearby location.