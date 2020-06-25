'Devil Red,' 'Black Starshine,' and other colored contact lenses recalled

article

Several hundred pairs of colored contact lenses sold online under the brand name TTDeye are being recalled because they never got clearance from the Food and Drug Administration and could pose a health risk.

Chengdu Ai Qin E-commerce Co. Ltd. is voluntarily recalling 1,362 pairs of lenses from seven lots that were made in August 2018, according to an announcement posted to the FDA website. The lenses may be identified by the product name and the "2018-08" manufacture date on the package label.

The recalled lenses were marketed with the color names Black Starshine, Diamonds Starlight, Flower Brown, Flower Grey, Radial Brown, Radial Pink, and Devil Red. The lenses were sold directly to consumers through the website TTDeye.com.

Recalled lots of TTDeye brand colored contact lenses. (FDA)

If you have any of these lenses, you should stop using them and contact the company via either online chat at www.ttdeye.com or email at info@ttdeye.com.

In general, the FDA warns consumers about the risks of wearing colored or other decorative contact lenses. By law, all types of contact lenses require a prescription.

"If you don't see an eye doctor and get a prescription, then the contact lenses you get may not fit properly and may not work well. They could even damage your eyes," the FDA warns on its website. "Never buy contact lenses from a street vendor, a beauty supply store, flea market, novelty store or Halloween store, or from unknown online distributors as they may be contaminated and/or counterfeit and therefore not safe to use."

If you have had any bad reactions to TTDeye or other brands of contact lenses, you can report your experience to the FDA's MedWatch program here.

