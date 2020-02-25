Device hooks to water to shower your teeth
NEW YORK - Do you want to multi-task in the shower? How about brushing and flossing?
A "shower for your teeth" is the latest idea to help people get ready, faster, while multi-tasking in the bathroom.
The device called the ToothShower hooks to a shower head to irrigate teeth and clean gums, according to the manufacturer.
The company was crowdfunded by inventer Lisa Guenst, who says she has been a dental hygienist for more than 25 years.
A gum massager comes with the water flosser. Seven jets of water massage the gums while flossing.
The ToothShower says it can also fit around braces. The retail price is $119.99.
The American Dental Association recommends interdental cleaning devices, including water flossers, to clean between the teeth and remove food and bacteria.
