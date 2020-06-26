Detectives investigating after man's body found in playground

article

A man was found dead in a playground at an apartment complex on Long Island on Friday morning.

Police officers responded to a 911 call from the Whitman Village Apartment Complex on Lowndes Avenue in Huntington Station just past noon, Suffolk County Police said. They found an unresponsive man on the ground in the playground.

A staff member from the Suffolk County medical examiner's office also responded and declared the man dead.

The 54-year-old man lived near the playground, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating what happened. The medical examiner was expected to perform an autopsy to try to find out how he died.