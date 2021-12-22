Despite supply chain woes, Christmas gifts arriving on time

The Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and DHL are working round the clock as the countdown to Christmas is officially on.

According to ShipMatrix, they’re delivering packages nearly on time or with minimal delays across the board - a task that was in question leading up to the holiday season due to supply chain problems.

What’s different about this year? Retail experts believe many people started shopping sooner, motivated by shortages, shipping delays or earlier sales. Others shoppers eased pressure on delivery companies by going in person.

The USPS expects to deliver 12 billion mail pieces by the end of the holiday season.

As for UPS, the network anticipates another record. FedEx is predicting the delivery of 100 million more shipments this holiday season than they did in 2019 and DHL is also experiencing an increase attributed to COVID-19 boosting e-commerce shipments.

If you still haven’t sent that package out or even ordered that very last minute gift - at this point, depending on the courier, you’re left with overnight shipping. The absolute deadline for the lower 48 states is Friday.

