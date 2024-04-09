What's the latest in the Sean "Diddy" Combs investigation?

It's been just over two weeks since a federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking involving Sean "Diddy" Combs was confirmed.

Combs has denied the allegations and so far there have been no arrests. Everything seems quiet, but a lot is going on behind the scenes as the investigation moves forward.

In a recent Instagram post of his 1997 hit song "Victory," Diddy raps "Ima win because I'm too smart for these cats," but his current reality may be out of his control.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that some who have been close to Diddy are hiring lawyers to deal with inquiries from federal investigators.

The case likely has a great deal going on right now, even if it's not making headlines, according to former federal prosecutor Nadia Shihata.

"From my experience, I suspect they're interviewing a number of people at the moment, casting a wide net that would include potential victims, employees, members of Mr. Combs' entourage, basically anyone who may have relevant information," said Shihata.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 5 NY that the raids of Combs homes in Los Angeles and Miami, which were the result of court-authorized search warrants, yielded a variety of evidence.

They're also reviewing the digital evidence recovered during the search warrants, they're probably issuing subpoenas, and they may be conducting other types of searches that wouldn't be in public view, like cell site searches, emails, that sort of thing," says Shihata.

To successfully make sex trafficking charges, as Shihata did against R. Kelly in his federal case, certain types of proof are needed.

"To the extent that any of the sexual conduct occurred on video, they're looking for videos, photographs. They're also looking to corroborate based on other people, that have been present for all or part of the criminal conduct. They're also looking for communications, travel records, flight records," Shihata said.

Shihata says the sheer volume of digital evidence and the fact that New York prosecutors have to conduct interviews in other cities will add to the time before anyone will be indicted. She says it could be weeks, or even months before anyone is charged, and that prosecutors won't make a move until the case is solid.

