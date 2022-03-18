Deshawn Watson agrees to be traded to the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reports

article

Deshaun Watson reportedly has agreed to be traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network reports that he will get a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract.

The was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First, according to Ian Rapoport.

The trade has to be formalized by the two teams. Details of what the Browns are giving up to Houston for the quarterback have not been revealed but it is expected to be one of the largest trades of all time.

Just two days ago it appeared that the Cleveland Browns were out of the running for Watson but apparently, Watson changed his mind.

Watson faces problems off of the field.

A grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson last following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault or harassment.

But there are still plenty of questions surrounding the Houston Texans star quarterback and when he could return to the field after missing the entire 2021 season.

Even though he does not face criminal charges, the NFL could still punish him.

Watson was a first-round pick in 2017. He was courted by several teams despite his legal issues. Among there were believed to be Atlanta, New Orleans and Carolina.

The current Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, requested a trade after news the team was interested in Watson.