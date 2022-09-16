DeSantis: Newsom's hair gel is 'interfering with his brain function' over immigration stance

The public feud between governors Gavin Newsom, of California, and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues to make headlines.

This time, the issue stems from their two conflicting stances on immigration. On Thursday, Newsom slammed DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott for migrants being shipped across the country. Newsom announced Thursday that he has requested the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the migrant children being "used as political props."

On Friday, DeSantis responded to Newsom's criticism, saying the California Governor's "hair gel is interfering with his brain function."

Newsom issued a response on social media to DeSantis' comments, saying the Florida Governor is "struggling, distracted and busy playing politics with people's lives." Newsom challenged DeSantis on a debate and vowed to bring his hair gel as the Florida Governor is allowed to "bring hairspray."

The two's contentious exchange comes just days after Newsom donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent ahead of Florida's gubernatorial race.

"You want to ask what my ‘why' is in life? I don't like bullies," Newsom said back on August 25. "I didn't like what DeSantis said about Fauci, that you may disagree with him, but to call someone pejorative terms because they're short. Who the hell are these guys? What kind of people are they?"

Newsom also compared DeSantis to former President Donald Trump.

"I know all of us had to, you know, sit there and suck it up and take Trump's demonization. But not everybody has to act like him," Newsom said in August. "I got four kids. I don't want these guys being role models. Attacking LGBT community, attacking women. I mean, this guy is so extreme."