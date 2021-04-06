Derek Chauvin trial live: State's use of force expert resumes testimony

The state will continue to call witnesses and experts to the stand Wednesday to testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

QUICK READ: Derek Chauvin trial essential info and FAQs

Here are the witnesses who testified on Wednesday:

Sgt. Jody Stiger, the prosecution's use of force expert who works for the Los Angeles Police Department. He testified about the police tactics surrounding Floyd's deadly arrest.

Follow below for updates on the Derek Chauvin trial. Mobile users click here.

Advertisement

Prosecution's use of force expert resumes testimony

The state’s use of force expert, Sgt. Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles Police Department returned to the stand Wednesday morning after Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ended court early during his testimony Tuesday afternoon.

Stiger said he analyzed the video and determined Floyd was restrained for nine minutes and 29 seconds, during which Chauvin's knee restraint did not change.

Stiger also pointed out a moment where Chauvin used a pain compliance technique on Floyd where he squeezed Floyd's handcuffed hand in an effort to get him to comply to commands.

Stiger testifed that force should not have been used on Floyd while he was in the prone position, handcuffed and not resisting.

"My opinion is no force should have been used once he was in that position," Stiger said.

Stiger said in his analysis he did not see the crowd of bystanders as a threat because they were "merely filming" and the shouting was mostly of "their concern for Mr. Floyd." He said he didn't see anyone throw anything or attack the officers.

During cross examination, defense attorney Eric Nelson played a short clip from Kueng's body worn camera during the arrest and asked Stiger if he can hear Floyd say, "I ate too many drugs."

After playing the video a few times, Stiger said he can't make out what Floyd is saying.

Nelson confirmed with Stiger that using a knee on the back of a subject's neck area, the trapezius, is standard police practice. However, Stiger said training indicates even if the person is resisting, the officer should change the subject's position.

"In most cases however especially in last 20 years, once you handcuff them, you still want to put them in a side recovery position," said Stiger.

On Tuesday, Stiger testified he believes Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck longer than he should have.

"When Mr. Floyd was being placed in the back seat of the vehicle, he was actively resisting the officers so at that point officers were justified in using force to have him comply with their commands and seat him in the back seat of the vehicle," he said. "However, once he was placed in the prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased his resistance. At that point the officers should have slowed down or stopped their force."

The prosecution called several more members of the Minneapolis Police Department to the stand on Tuesday, including Lt. Johnny Mercil, who wrote MPD’s use of force training curriculum. He testified that an officer’s use of force needs to be reasonable and proportional.

"If you can use a lower level force to meet your objectives, it’s safer and better for everyone involved," he said.

Mercil testified that using a knee on someone’s neck is not an MPD-trained neck restraint, but it "isn’t unauthorized" when using force. He confirmed, however, that Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck would not be authorized after Floyd was handcuffed and under control.

TIMELINE: George Floyd's death to Derek Chauvin's trial

Stay up to date on the trial of Derek Chauvin. Sign up for FOX 9's email newsletter for daily updates. Get breaking news alerts and watch the live stream in the FOX 9 News app. Download it for Apple or Android.