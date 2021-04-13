Derek Chauvin trial live: George Floyd companion Morries Hall pleads 5th, won't testify

The defense will continue to call witnesses Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

During a motions hearing Wednesday, witness Morries Hall invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. He was in Cup Foods with Floyd and was also in the vehicle with him when officers first approached.

Hall’s attorney, Adrienne Cousins, said her client cannot answer any questions submitted by the attorneys in the Chauvin trial. She told the court Hall cannot put himself in the SUV with Floyd that day or he opens himself up to a drug-related third-degree murder charge if Chauvin is eventually acquitted.

Trial Judge Peter Cahill accepted Hall’s position. He will not testify in front of the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson filed a motion for acquittal after the state rested its case. Judge Cahill denied that motion.

Judge Cahill told jurors the defense could wrap up their case on Thursday, in which case he would give them Friday off before closing arguments on Monday. After that, the jury will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

The state rested its case on Tuesday, allowing defense attorney Eric Nelson to begin calling his own witnesses.

Nelson moved through five witnesses during the morning session, including a retired police officer and a retired paramedic who testified about Floyd's 2019 arrest.

He also called Shawanda Hill, who was in the SUV with Floyd when officers approached, to the stand. She testified about Floyd's demeanor prior to the deadly arrest.

Jurors also got to watch never before seen body camera video from Minneapolis Park Police Officer Peter Chang, who responded to the officers' call for assistance at Cup Foods. He testified the crowd watching Floyd's deadly arrest was "very aggressive towards the officers" and that he was concerned for the officers' safety.

The afternoon session was spent questioning Barry Brodd, a paid use of force expert. Brodd told the jurors he concluded Chauvin was objectively reasonable in his interactions with Floyd during the deadly arrest.

