Deputy saves unconscious baby that was underneath dead motorcyclist after crash in Charlotte County

The life of a six-month-old baby was saved by a Charlotte County deputy on Feb. 8 after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to officials.

Just after 7:30 p.m., authorities say Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove was driving in the right lane on S. McCall Rd. near Spinnaker Blvd. in Englewood when he saw a motorcycle speeding by him in the left lane.

Musgrove said the motorcycle was going more than 100 mph.

Seconds later, the sheriff's office says Musgrov saw a cloud of dust and smoke ahead of him in the median area of Regina Dr. When he got closer, he realized that the motorcycle he saw had collided with a vehicle.

He turned on his emergency lights and notified dispatch of the crash, according to officials.

As he got closer to the crash, he saw the shattered motorcycle in the left lane, but the rider was not with it.

Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriffs Office

The other vehicle involved in the crash was about 25–40 feet away and Musgrove said he heard crying coming from the car.

When he approached the vehicle, he saw the motorcyclist was dead and wedged into the back window on the driver's side, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says Musgrove rushed to check on the victims. He said he heard the driver yell for him to help her kids.

Musgrove immediately ran around the back of the car and opened the back passenger door, according to authorities. Musgrove found a small child and removed her from her booster seat.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says the mother yelled that she had another child in the backseat as well.

Since Musgrove was the only deputy at the scene of the crash, he flagged down a civilian to help hold the first child while he went to look for the second child, according to officials.

Underneath the dead motorcyclist, the sheriff's office says, Musgrove found a baby seat with an infant inside, who was apparently unconscious.

Some bystanders approached and helped to move the motorcyclist off of the baby and cut the seat belt so that Musgrove could remove the car seat and check on the 6-month-old, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the baby had no pulse and was not breathing but Musgrove removed the child from the car seat and immediately began chest compressions.

Despite not seeing any signs of life at first, Musgrove continued chest compressions until the baby finally inhaled deeply.

EMS arrived at the scene so Musgrove passed the child off to them, so they could continue lifesaving efforts, according to the sheriff's office. After a short time, EMS said they detected a pulse.

"The actions of Sgt. Musgrove are to be commended. His poise and calm demeanor in a scene of chaos and tragedy ultimately saved the life of a beautiful child. I want to thank the bystanders who came to his aid as well, allowing him to focus on the immediate need of the baby. This was a senseless accident that resulted in a life lost, but it would have been two lives had Dave not been there. Still, I offer my thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of the motorcyclist and I ask that you keep this mother and her children in your prayers," said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a statement.

Officials say the road to recovery will be long, but the baby is alive and receiving treatment thanks to Musgrove’s efforts before EMS could arrive.

According to the sheriff's office, both the other child and the mother are doing well.